Police: Man stole $3K worth of items from Target stores

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Police in Westfield, Indiana are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Target stores across central Indiana.
The Westfield Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to two thefts from 2017 and 2018.
The thefts happened on Dec. 14, 2017 from the Westfield Target, and on Feb. 18, 2018, from the E. 86th Street Target.
If you have seen the man in the photo above, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
