Prosecutors want juvenile tried in adult court in Dr. Kevin Rodgers murder case

INDIANAPOLIS -- Prosecutors have asked a judge to waive the juvenile suspect in the murder of Dr. Kevin Rodgers to adult court.

The unidentified juvenile appeared in court for an initial hearing Thursday morning.

His co-defendant, 18-year-old Ka’Ron Bickham-Hurst, was formally charged Monday with murder and burglary in connection to Rodgers’ death – as well as four counts of theft in unrelated cases.

FULL STORY | Police were already looking for teen suspect on day Dr. Kevin Rodgers was murdered | TIMELINE: The murder of Dr. Kevin Rodgers

Police say they believe Bickham-Hurst and as many as three other juveniles may be responsible for a string of burglaries on the northwest side.

A hearing on the waiver request had not yet been set.

Bickham-Hurst’s next court appearance is a status of counsel hearing scheduled for Jan. 12.

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides