Second suspect, 19, charged in November murder of Jared Dowell

INDIANAPOLIS -- Prosecutors charged a 19-year-old last week as a co-defendant in the November murder of Jared Dowell.

Dowell was shot and killed on Nov. 21 at the Marina Apartments on the far east side.

A little more than a week later, police accused 21-year-old Nikolas Shannon and another man – now identified as Stefan McClendon, 19 – of setting up Dowell for a robbery.

During the robbery, police say Shannon drew a gun and fired a shot at Dowell. An autopsy determined the bullet severed Dowell’s spinal cord before lodging in his right lung. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a 45-minute standoff, police eventually convinced Shannon to leave his apartment in the same complex. Inside, officers allegedly found pipes, scales and packaging, along with apparent marijuana that had been partially flushed down a toilet. Police also found a sawed-off shotgun and a handgun that appeared to have recently been wiped clean.

On Dec. 26, prosecutors filed charges of murder and robbery against McClendon in connection with Dowell’s death.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police believe Dowell had gone to the apartments to buy weed from McClendon, who he allegedly owed money to.

Detectives say they found video showing McClendon talking to the gunman, who they say is Shannon, for approximately 30 seconds prior to the shooting. McClendon was in the car with Dowell when the latter was killed.

McClendon and Shannon were being held at the Marion County Jail without bond. A pretrial conference was scheduled in the case for January 29 at 9 a.m.

