INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man was arrested early Friday morning on charges he jumped out of a car and began fondling himself in front of a woman, before fleeing from police.

IMPD officers were called to the 1100 block of Spruce Street just east of Fountain Square around 5:00 a.m. Friday on a report of indecent exposure.

They arrived to find that a man, later identified as 63-year-old Ralph A. Troxail, had allegedly jumped out of a car and begun fondling himself in front of a woman walking down the street.

Troxail then reportedly fled from police, before being apprehended without further incident in front of Southeast District headquarters on Shelby Street.

By Friday afternoon, prosecutors had filed charges of public indecency, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of marijuana against Troxail.

Marion County court records show Troxail has previous convictions for public indecency and indecent exposure from 1994, 1998 and 2006.

As of Friday afternoon, Troxail was being held at the Marion County Jail awaiting an initial hearing.

