Shooting victim shows up at northeast-side fire house

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man showed up at a northeast-side fire house Tuesday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man arrived in a car at the fire house near the intersection of 30th Street and Sherman Drive at around 4:30 a.m.

Police haven't said whether he drove himself there, or if somebody else was behind the wheel.

The man was hospitalized with serious injuries but they are not expected to be life threatening.

No further information is available.

