Suspect in brutal rape repeatedly threatened suicide-by-cop

INDIANAPOLIS -- Felony charges filed in Marion County Criminal Court on Wednesday accuse an Indianapolis man of a brutal rape and assault that nearly ended in suicide-by-cop.

IMPD officers were called to a far southwest side residence around 2:00 p.m. Monday on a report of a disturbance. They arrived to find a male subject – later identified as 38-year-old Dallas Victor Alte IV – walking in the street and carrying a black bag.

According to police, Alte refused to comply with commands and began yelling at them that he intended to commit suicide-by-cop.

An officer was eventually able to place Alte in handcuffs, while others entered the house to interview witnesses.

Once inside, police spoke to a female victim who said Alte had been increasingly violent since that morning. She said Alte’s anger boiled over when she attempted to leave.

The woman said she tried to run out of the house, but Alte attacked her with a knife – cutting her several times. She said he then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her down a set of stairs into a bedroom in the basement.

There, the victim said Alte became increasingly erratic – holding a knife to her throat and yelling, “If I’m going to jail it’s going to be suicide by cop; going to give them a reason.”

She told police Alte then punched and strangled her before proceeding to rape her.

Alte and the woman eventually returned upstairs, at which point they realized other people inside the home had called police.

Once Alte was taken into custody, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and he was taken to the IMPD Sex Crimes Office for an interview.

On Wednesday, Marion County Prosecutors filed charges of rape, criminal confinement, strangulation, battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation against Alte.

Judge Grant W. Hawkins set Alte’s bond at $70,000 at a hearing Wednesday morning.

