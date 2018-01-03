Suspect who fired at SWAT officers faces five counts of attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS -- The man accused of opening fire on an IMPD SWAT team last week was charged Tuesday with five counts of attempted murder.

Police arrested 39-year-old Christopher Johnson on Dec. 13 after he allegedly fired at a group of officers making forced entry into his home. One of those officers, Arthur Sibley, was struck in the forearm and taken to the hospital for treatment.

SWAT officers returned fire on Johnson, striking him multiple times. Johnson was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment and was most recently listed in critical but stable condition.

In a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday, prosecutors accuse Johnson of the attempted murder of Sibley and four other officers. Johnson also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

According to police, Johnson was on federal probation at the time for a previous conviction of dealing and possession of cocaine and firearms violations.

Inside the residence, police said they found heroin, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and $4,700 in cash, along with several firearms.

Police also found surveillance equipment displaying several video feeds of the exterior of the residence.

As of Tuesday evening, Johnson was still in the hospital.

