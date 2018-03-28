Suspects in Saks Fifth Avenue theft arrested with $14K worth of property

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. -- The men suspected of crashing a vehicle into a department store at the Fashion Mall at Keystone were found with more than $14,000 in stolen property.

A deputy with the Tipton County Sheriff's Department pulled over a vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was traveling westbound on SR 28. The vehicle pulled over, then took off again into Clinton County.

Stop sticks were used, and the vehicle was eventually stopped but two occupants ran away from the vehicle.

Police believe both suspects, Freddie Robertson, 24, and Dontay Holliday, 21, both of Chicago, were involved in the Saks Fifth Avenue thefts from earlier Monday morning.

In the Saks theft, a vehicle crashed though the doors around 3 a.m. The mall security guard told police he saw about six people in the store. One of them knocked him down on the way out.

In the arrests, about $14,690 worth of property was recovered and returned to Saks Fifth Avenue. The vehicle in the pursuit was stolen from Hertz Rental at O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

It is unknown if Robertson and Holliday are the only suspects.

Robertson was preliminarily charged with the following:

Criminal recklessness by aggressive driving

Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in commission of a crime

Theft

Resisting arrest flees with vehicle

Operating a vehicle after being adjudged a habitual traffic offender

Resisting law enforcement

Reckless driving at unreasonable speed

Aggressive driving.

Holliday has been preliminarily charged with:

Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in commission of a crime

Theft

Resisting law enforcement

