Teen escaped from youth center in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY — Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who escaped from a Howard County youth center earlier this week.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says Madisyn Sease was last seen running down the entrance drive of the Kinsey Youth Center on April 22 around 8 p.m.

Deputies say Sease got into an older model gray pickup truck that was possibly driven by a 17-year-old male accomplice.

Sease is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a blue t-shirt and "slide" style sandals.

Deputies believe Sease is still in the Kokomo/Howard County area. If you have any information about her whereabouts or have information about her escape contact the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105.