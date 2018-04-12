Two shot, critically wounded at Far Eastside apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two people were shot and critically injured Thursday at a Far Eastside apartment complex, IMPD said.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday at the Amber Woods Apartments in the 3600 block of Mitthoeffer Road.

According to officers on the scene, police arrived to find a male and female both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, and police did not say whether they believed anyone else was involved.

The area has become one of Indy’s most dangerous in recent years, with 11 murders in both 2016 and 2017. As of Thursday afternoon, seven people had already been killed in the area in 2018 – including 1-year-old Malaysia Robson.

MAP | Indy's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods 2018

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

