Unconscious driver crashes into IMPD car downtown, narrowly misses Tiki Bob's Cantina

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say an unconscious driver would have crashed through the front of Tiki Bob’s Cantina early Sunday morning if not for colliding with an IMPD squad car parked outside.
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Meridian Street downtown.
According to an incident report, a vehicle being driven by 27-year-old Barry Dwayne Johnson crashed into a fully marked IMPD cruiser parked outside of Tiki Bob’s, which was open and full of patrons at the time.
The report notes that, had the car not been there, Johnson would have driven into the bar.
Police reportedly found Johnson unconscious and intoxicated inside the vehicle. A portable breath test administered at the scene determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.139, according to police.
Johnson was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated as a level 6 felony due to prior convictions. Marion County court records show Johnson was sentenced to 20 days in jail in May 2016 after violating his probation for a 2015 OWI conviction.
Jail records show Johnson was released Friday afternoon on his own recognizance. Formal charges had not yet been filed in the case.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.