US Attorney's Office to get new assistant attorney focused on violent crime in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office will be getting a new staff member focused exclusively on violent crime to help combat the entrenched violence problem in Indianapolis.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced the addition to his staff in a press release Thursday.

The new assistant U.S. attorney is one of 40 new federal prosecutors being added around the country.

According to Minkler, the new assistant attorney will focus his or her efforts in Indianapolis as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will also assign an assistant U.S. attorney to each of IMPD’s six districts to “monitor and prosecute the worst violent offenders in our neighborhoods.”

PHOTOS | The Faces of 2017’s Homicide Victims

“It is no secret that Indianapolis is struggling with violent crime. Our homicide rate is unacceptable and together, we can do something about it,” said Minkler. “Criminals who choose to use guns and other means of violence to disrupt our city should think again because gun crime comes with big federal prison time.”

Minkler says he has also asked Congress for additional funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative next year.

Indianapolis again saw record-setting violence in 2017 with an all-time high 154 criminal homicides. That comes on the heels of new homicide records set in 2016 and 2015.

READ MORE | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | Amid record-setting violence, most dangerous neighborhood sees 60% decrease in homicides | Indy’s deadly 2017 driven in part by dramatic increase in multiple homicides