WATCH: IMPD officer gets emotional after 1-year-old shot and killed

Matt McKinney
6:01 AM, Mar 29, 2018
An Indianapolis police spokesperson got emotional when discussing the shooting death of a 1-year-old Thursday morning.

A 1-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday morning on Indianapolis' northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis police spokesperson got emotional when discussing the shooting death of a 1-year-old Thursday morning. 

The 1-year-old girl was inside a house in the 3500 block of Wittfield Street at 2 a.m. when shots were fired from the street. A 19-year-old woman was also hit. She will survive her injuries.

"A baby girl, 12 months ago, now here on the good solid American soil, is not here any more," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Chris Wilburn said. "Think about that. Think about that one. That’s rough. It’s rough."

The scene of the shooting is very raw, and many police officers have children around that age, Wilburn said.

"A 1-year-old baby girl lost her life this morning, senselessly," Wilburn said. "And if that doesn’t move you to action, then I don’t know what can."

