Why IMPD officers don't wear body cameras

INDIANAPOLIS -- Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department do not currently wear body cameras, but that could change in the coming years.
Officers from all over the country spoke in Indianapolis Thursday evening in a public forum.
IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said it's not that they don't want the cameras, but a lack of funding is holding the department back from having them for officers.
"We see value in it, back in 2014, 2015, we still a small pilot project and we just didn't have the funding for it," Roach said. "What I want to do for next year's budget is to start having that discussion. Our emphasis has been on hiring more police officers."
In July, Roach said IMPD would get the cameras in the next few years. It is expected to cost the department about $2.5 million per year.
The body cameras issue was put under a microscope last year, when Indianapolis police shot and killed Aaron Bailey after he fled from officers during a traffic violation.