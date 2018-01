Woman arrested for murder in north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police say they have arrested a 33-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting on the north side Wednesday morning.

Police say Monica Hampton came in on her own to talk to detectives about her alleged involvement in the death of 37-year-old Jermaine Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street.

Police quickly identified Hampton as a person of interest in Taylor’s death.

Following her interview with police, Hampton was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of murder.

The case will now be referred to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Taylor's death is the first homicide of 2018 to result in an arrest. If you have information that could help solve any other open cases, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

