INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was critically injured early Monday morning after a shooting on Indianapolis' west side.
The shooting happened at about 1 a.m., in the 1200 block of W. Herbert Street.
A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was shot while standing near the front door of a house. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police are unsure if she lived at the house where the shooting happened.
