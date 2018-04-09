Woman in critical condition after west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was critically injured early Monday morning after a shooting on Indianapolis' west side.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m., in the 1200 block of W. Herbert Street.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was shot while standing near the front door of a house. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are unsure if she lived at the house where the shooting happened. 

