Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children

Jordan Fischer
7:05 PM, Mar 19, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- A visitor at Riley Hospital for Children was found unresponsive from a suspected heroin overdose in a hospital bathroom over the weekend.

IU Health Academic Health Center police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Simon Family Tower.

Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old female suffering from an apparent overdose in a facility bathroom. Nearby, officers found suspected heroin, syringes and a spoon with “burn marks and a white powder substance.”

A spokeswoman for IU Health said the woman was a visitor to the facility, but was unable to provide more information due to privacy laws.

The woman was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

