Woman punched in the face during armed home invasion on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 49-year-old woman was punched in the faced during an armed home invasion Thursday morning on Indianapolis' west side.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police department were called to the Sebring Court Apartments in 6300 block of Wallard Drive around 2:15 a.m.
A 16-year-old girl was at home with the woman when three men entered the apartment and demanded cash.
One of the men punched the woman in the face before he took some money and left.
"It gives me a lot of concern because our apartment was actually broken into when we first moved in four years ago. so just the fact that something else happened in our building alone kind of terrifies me," said Amanda Lippard, lives in building.
Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to all Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262 - TIPS.