Woman shot 14 times outside Indy day care in 2014 dies

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman who was shot 14 times outside an Indianapolis day care in 2014 died last week.

Shirley Justice's family members say she died in Virginia.

In Feb. 2014, Shirley's ex-husband, Christopher Justice, shot her as she was walking out of a west side daycare where she had just dropped off their daughter.

Chrisotpher was arrested in Kentucky two days later. In 2017, he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for attempted murder.

PREVIOUS | Christopher Justice gets 24 years for ex-wife's shooting outside daycare

Shirley's mother said her death was a direct result of the injuries she suffered in the attack.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos