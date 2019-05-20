DELAWARE COUNTY — A Delaware County boy is being praised for his patriotic spirit.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says 9-year-old Dylan insisted his parents take him to see Vice President Mike Pence land in Air Force 2. When they arrived too late to see the landing, Dylan decided to wait for the Vice President's motorcade instead.

The young boy waited over an hour and a half at the side of the road dressed in his military uniform and saluted the entire motorcade as it passed by.

"Dylan said he was about to sweat to death, but it was worth it," The Delaware County Sheriff's Office shared on their Facebook page. "We salute you Dylan for expressing what it means to be an American."