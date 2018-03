DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- A Ball State student is accused of raping another student.

Investigators say 19-year-old Ianne Sierra confessed to getting so drunk he couldn't stand and then making sexual advances on another student.

The victim accused Sierra of pinning her down on her bed and kissing her and forcing sex on her even though she told him to stop, repeatedly.

Sierra told police that the sex was consensual but then later admitted that the victim had told him to stop at least five different times.

Sierra is currently charged with rape.

The case remains under investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

