21-year-old charged with neglect, claims her 2-year-old son hurt her 2-month-old nephew

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A 21-year-old woman is charged with neglect after she told police she "suspects" her 2-year-old son injured her 2-month-old nephew while she was sleeping.

Police were called to Riley Hospital for Children after an infant showed up with severe injuries on December 6th. Medical records show that the 2-month-old had multiple bruises, abrasions and patterned bruises - all believed to be non-accidental.

Akeylah Reeder initially told police that her 2-year-old son had pulled the infant out of his swing and injured him.

After police questioned her further, Reeder admitted she was sleeping on the couch at the home on E. Tanner in Muncie when she woke up to her nephew crying. When she got up to see what was wrong, she found the infant lying face down on the floor with a bruised cheek. After waiting almost an hour to call for help, the child was taken to Riley Hospital to be treated for multiple injuries to his head, eyes and body.

Reeder said she was watching her nephew and her 2-year-old and 7-month-old sons were the only other people inside the home at the time. She said she had fallen asleep on the couch and didn't hear anything until her nephews crying woke her up.

Reeder was arrested on January 3 and charged with felony neglect of a dependent. She is currently being held without bond.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000