Ball State basketball player accused of attacking girlfriend, slamming her head against the concrete

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Ball State basketball player is facing domestic battery charges after police say he attacked his girlfriend and slammed her head against the concrete.
Muncie Police say Jontrell Walker, 21, attacked his girlfriend at the apartment they share on West Bethel Avenue near the Muncie campus on Friday.
A witness at the scene told police that Walker knocked the girl to the ground and struck her head against the concrete during the attack.
Police say Walker then took the victim's cell phone away from her so she couldn't call the police.
The victim was treated at Ball Memorial Hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.
Walker is a guard on the Ball State basketball team and has started nine of the Cardinal's 15 games this season, averaging seven points-per-game.
He has been suspended at this time pending further disciplinary action.
