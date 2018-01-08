Ball State basketball player accused of attacking girlfriend, slamming her head against the concrete

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Ball State basketball player is facing domestic battery charges after police say he attacked his girlfriend and slammed her head against the concrete.

Muncie Police say Jontrell Walker, 21, attacked his girlfriend at the apartment they share on West Bethel Avenue near the Muncie campus on Friday.

A witness at the scene told police that Walker knocked the girl to the ground and struck her head against the concrete during the attack.

Police say Walker then took the victim's cell phone away from her so she couldn't call the police.

The victim was treated at Ball Memorial Hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Walker is a guard on the Ball State basketball team and has started nine of the Cardinal's 15 games this season, averaging seven points-per-game.

He has been suspended at this time pending further disciplinary action.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000