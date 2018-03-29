Delaware County man pleads guilty to rape after he forced his way into a woman's home

GASTON, Ind. -- A man who was accused of forcing his way into a home and raping a woman pleaded guilty to the crime on Thursday

John Mangus, 45, allegedly walked up to a woman's home in March 2016, knocked on her door and told her he was a police officer.

She didn't believe him and wouldn't let him in.

Police say Mangus forced his way into the house and sexually assaulted the woman.

Mangus pleaded guilty to rape on Thursday and will be sentenced on April 23.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos