Funeral arrangements set for Hamilton Twp. Volunteer Firefighter who died in the line of duty

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a Hamilton Township volunteer firefighter who died hours after battling a barn fire earlier this week.

Jeffery Alan Blackmer, 42, had been cleaning gear at the station on N. Ind. 3 after returning from a fire early Wednesday morning. He was found dead just after 9 a.m.

Because his death was so soon after fighting a fire, it is considered a line of duty death.

Blackmer had been a member of the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department for almost a year and was in charge of the department's 20-hour membership program.

He leaves behind a fiance and two children.

Calling hours for firefighter Blackmer have been set for Wednesday, December 27 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Destiny Christian Center at 5000 E. Centennial Avenue in Muncie.

Blackmer's funeral will be held at the same location on Thursday, December 28 starting at 11 a.m.

