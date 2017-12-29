Green-haired arrested on multiple drug charges in Delaware County after Facebook tip

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:53PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:10PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:05PM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:18PM EST expiring December 29 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 11:22AM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- A green-haired man was arrested in Delaware County on multiple drug charges after police received a Facebook tip.
Christopher Gill was arrested in Yorktown after members of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department Task Force along with multiple other agencies executed a search warrant in the 9600 block of W. Smith Street.
A second suspect identified as Robert Ward was also arrested during the search.