Green-haired arrested on multiple drug charges in Delaware County after Facebook tip

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- A green-haired man was arrested in Delaware County on multiple drug charges after police received a Facebook tip.

Christopher Gill was arrested in Yorktown after members of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department Task Force along with multiple other agencies executed a search warrant in the 9600 block of W. Smith Street.

A second suspect identified as Robert Ward was also arrested during the search.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos