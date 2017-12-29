Green-haired arrested on multiple drug charges in Delaware County after Facebook tip

Katie Cox
2:52 PM, Dec 29, 2017
1 hour ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- A green-haired man was arrested in Delaware County on multiple drug charges after police received a Facebook tip. 

Christopher Gill was arrested in Yorktown after members of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department Task Force along with multiple other agencies executed a search warrant in the 9600 block of W. Smith Street. 

A second suspect identified as Robert Ward was also arrested during the search. 

