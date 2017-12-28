Man claims he crashed at Muncie gas station 'on behalf of God'

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A man who was arrested for driving recklessly and crashing in the parking lot of a Muncie gas station told police he had done it "on behalf of God."

Officers were called to the BP gas station and convenience store at 1300 W. Memorial just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a truck that had crashed into and was stuck on top of an air pump in the parking lot.

When officers arrived they saw two men fighting in the parking lot and had to break them up. One of the men told police that he had seen the other man driving erratically in the parking lot before he crashed and when he tried to stop him from leaving before police arrived they got into a fight.

Another witness told police that the truck had sped into the gas station parking lot and nearly struck him while he was at the gas pump before it skidded away from him and crashed into the air compressor.

The truck's driver, Richard Terrell, was taken to IU Ball Memorial Hospital before being arrested.

According to his arrest report, Terrell did not exhibit any signs of intoxication but was showing other odd behaviors like twitching and sticking his tongue out.

When officers asked him why did what he did he told them he had "crashed on behalf of God."

Terrell was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident.

