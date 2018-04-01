Ball State police pull an April Fools' Day joke on their Facebook page

MUNCIE, Ind. -- The Ball State University Police Department is joining up with some famous names for a new TV show.

The announcement was made Sunday, April first, on the police department's Facebook page.

It's called "Armed and Famous: Law enforcement redefined".

BSU police say the show is a sequel to a 2007 reality show which aired on CBS.

The cast includes Bruce Willis, Danny Glover, Jim Parsons, and Anna Kendrick.

And... if you've read this far and believe this story.. check the date. April fools'!

Nicely done Ball State police. You can read the full post below:

