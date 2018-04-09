Despite viral video, Muncie chief says officers followed the rules

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A video of a Muncie man's arrest has nearly 13,000 shares on Facebook, with many people upset at the level of violence used by officers with the Muncie Police Department.

The video shows 36-year-old Joshua Douglas forced to the ground by four Muncie Police Department officers, then hit multiple times by an officer.

Many of the comments on Facebook criticized the officers.

"[Muncie Police Department] 4 cops to take down 1 man protect and serve my ass it's more like beat and hand cuff!" Eduardo Gascon said.

"You would think 4 on 1 and guy already face down they could get him in handcuffs but I guess they gonna beat him in the head cpl times to get the job done lmao," Justin Holland said.

Despite the criticism, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said the arrest was handled appropriately. He said the suspect led police on a foot chase and throwing a bag of alleged crystal meth away. The officers were trying to handcuff the suspect, but he had his hands under his body, Winkle said.

Chief Winkle called it a "textbook" arrest and that the officer was punching Douglas in the shoulder, which is procedure, not in the neck or face.

Still, he said, the use of force by the Muncie officers would be reviewed.

Douglas was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug

Dealing In Methamphetamine

Warning: The following video has explicit language.

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos