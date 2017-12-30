Muncie emergency management board says superintendent's contract will not be renewed

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A group of state-appointed emergency managers for the troubled Muncie School district say they won't be renewing the current superintendent's contract after it expires in June.

Dr. Gilbert Crimmins, a member of Administrator Assistance, issued the following statement from the team on Saturday saying they have informed Muncie Community School Superintendent Steven Baule that they will not be renewing his contract.

"Administrator Assistance has provided notice to Dr. Baule and the Muncie Community Schools' Board of Trustees that they have decided not to renew Dr. Baule's contract past its current expiration date of June 30, 2018, at this time. Pursuant to Indiana Code 6-1.1-20.3-7.1, the emergency manager must approve the incurrence of contractual obligations exceeding $30,000. To provide flexibility in reviewing financial options available to Muncie Community Schools, the emergency manager felt it was best not to incur this contractual obligation at this time. Dr. Baule's employment with Muncie Community Schools continues through June 30, 2018."

Dr. Crimmins said Administrator Assistance will not be releasing any other statement on the issue at this time.

The team of retired Indiana school officials was assembled last year to help lead the district out of a multi-million dollar deficit. The group put together a deficit-reduction plan that closed three elementary schools starting in the 2017 school year.

Because the problem persists, the state board voted earlier this month to give the state-appointed emergency management full control of the district's finances.

