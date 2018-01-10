Muncie police learning to connect with community through social media

MUNCIE, Ind. -- The Muncie Police Department is recognizing that connecting with the community on the internet is the new wave of the future.

To help bring information to the public, safety officials in Delaware County are teaming up to learn how to build and use social media more effectively.

The social media push comes as Facebook has turned into another outlet for people to report crime.

"Not everyone is going to pick up the phone and call 911 and not everybody is going to pick up the non-emergency number and report a drug house or an activity that they're seeing, but they might send a message on Facebook," said Chase Winkle, a Muncie police officer.

Being more active and present on the internet helps bridge the gap between police and the community.

"I feel a little bit more comfortable knowing that they are trying to make sure we are safe and they're listening to what we have to say," Anthony Foster, a Muncie resident, said.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine is leading one of the sessions, sharing how he gained nearly 10,000 followers.

"The community is then understanding that they can trust us," Winkle said. "They can relate with us. They can call us for help and that you're not just getting a badge that comes to your door, you're getting a human."

