Downtown Indianapolis: Is city doing enough to bring it back to life?

INDIANAPOLS — Is the City of Indianapolis doing enough to help downtown recover from a one-two punch of pandemic closures and business damage from looters?

In a story Tuesday, WRTV reported on a recent meeting by nearly 40 downtown business owners at the Columbia Club on Monument Circle. They were there to discuss reopening strategies after four months of pandemic-related closures and the damage caused by looters in late-May.

PREVIOUS: Downtown business owners: Mounting frustration with city leaders

There was frustration that city leaders were not doing enough to get downtown going again. Concern was also expressed over the number of homeless people and panhandlers downtown and a perception that the city is not safe.

Columbia Club President John McGoff, M.D., said it was time for the city to write its next chapter. "It is not time to sit on the sidelines, but to get back in the game. It is time to take down the plywood, reinstall the glass, polish the monuments and restore our city," he said.

Wednesday, the mayor's office issued a response. Taylor Schaffer, Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Indianapolis said the city is taking a "holistic approach to public safety in downtown, utilizing a combination of IMPD's Community Engagement Unit, Community Relations officers, and a Homeless Outreach street team to engage individuals around downtown and at City Market. Recently, that has also included the utilization of a narcotics unit and the arrest of several individuals."

Schaffer said the Downtown Indy Street Ambassador Team and the Department of Public Works are "working to provide daily trash pickup and power washing in key areas, including the City Market campus and throughout the downtown district."

"There has been a lot of rightful concern about sanitization and public health for our unhoused populations. We have installed portlets and hand-washing stations in high traffic areas in order to provide sanitary bathroom options and encourage good personal hygiene for those experiencing homelessness," Schaffer said.

Last week, the city announced plans for a comprehensive marketing campaign with Visit Indy to highlight cultural institutions, music venues, hotels, businesses, and restaurants in Indianapolis. "This one million dollar investment will invite those throughout Central Indiana and the state to Indiana to come back downtown and consider Marion County for stay-cation plans over the summer months," Schaffer said.

