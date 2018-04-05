Two tornadoes touched down in central Indiana on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service

Mostly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Indiana on Tuesday night.
An EF-0 tornado touched down four miles east-northeast of Covington in Fountain County around 6:30 p.m.
EF-0 means the tornado's wind speed was between 65 and 85 mph. The NWS says the maximum wind speed of the tornado in Fountain County was 75 mph.
The path was about 2.36 miles and primarily went across two cornfields. Trees were blown over as well as a trash dumpster.
An EF-0 tornado also touched down two miles southeast of Buck Creek in Tippecanoe County around 710 p.m. with maximum wind speed of 85 mph.
The tornado's path was .64 miles and hit trees, blew skylights out of a barn and broke off the top of a power pole.
In addition, the NWS noted straight line wind damage south and east of Buck Creek including an outbuilding that was shifted off its foundation.
