81-year-old man killed, 51-year-old shot multiple times in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- An 81-year-old man was killed and another man was shot multiple times at a Grant County home early Sunday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 1100 block of South 4th Avenue in Jonesboro just after Midnight after a woman called and said her son had been shot.

When deputies arrived they found Larry Pavey, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Fort Wayne Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

A second man, Gene Thompson, 81, was found lying nearby suffering from a single gunshot wound. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shootings but they are searching for at least two unknown suspects who may be driving an extended cab pickup truck that is red or dark in color.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was in the Jonesboro area around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and may have seen a suspicious vehicle or person to call Jonesboro Police Chief Joel Thomas at 765-674-6963, Grant County Sheriff's Office Detective Lieutenant Shelby Taylor at 765-662-9864 or Crimestoppers at 765-662-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000