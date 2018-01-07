81-year-old man killed, 51-year-old shot multiple times in Grant County

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 11:38AM EST expiring January 8 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:54AM EST expiring January 8 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Clay, Daviess, Fountain, Greene, Knox, Martin, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:54AM EST expiring January 8 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:37AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:37AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 3:55AM EST expiring January 8 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 3:55AM EST expiring January 8 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- An 81-year-old man was killed and another man was shot multiple times at a Grant County home early Sunday morning.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 1100 block of South 4th Avenue in Jonesboro just after Midnight after a woman called and said her son had been shot.
When deputies arrived they found Larry Pavey, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Fort Wayne Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
A second man, Gene Thompson, 81, was found lying nearby suffering from a single gunshot wound. He died on the way to the hospital.
Police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shootings but they are searching for at least two unknown suspects who may be driving an extended cab pickup truck that is red or dark in color.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was in the Jonesboro area around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and may have seen a suspicious vehicle or person to call Jonesboro Police Chief Joel Thomas at 765-674-6963, Grant County Sheriff's Office Detective Lieutenant Shelby Taylor at 765-662-9864 or Crimestoppers at 765-662-8477.