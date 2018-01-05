Abandoned dog left to die outside in crate in Marion, Ind.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- A $100 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who left a dog to die in a crate outside in Marion, Ind.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Marion-Grant Humane Society says the deceased dog was found Wednesday at the bottom of a hill on River Boulevard and Vine Street.

"She will never know how our hearts are broken because we could not help her but perhaps there could be some justification in finding the perpetrator," read the Facebook post.

The Marion-Grant County Humane Society says the persons responsible have been identified and it is "up to Marion Animal Care and Control and the police department to arrest them."

RTV6 reached out to Marion police to see if there has been an arrest, but have not received a response.

