Family says two cows - Bella & Curly Sue - stolen from Grant Co. barn

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. -- A Grant County family is asking for help to find two cows that were stolen from their barn this week.

Jennifer Jarck said the cows, Bella and Curly Sue, were stolen from the feedlot they rent at the northwest corner of SR 26 and I-69 sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Jarck said her husband checked on the cows Monday evening around 7 p.m. and when he returned to the lot Tuesday morning the gate had been torn down and the Bella and Curly Sue were both gone.

"There were tire tracks leading into the barn, you could tell they had a trailer," said Jarck. "It looked like they loaded up what they could and took off."

Jarck said they have between 20-25 cows at that feedlot, some of which her children use for showing in 4H - including Bella.

"Bella was the first cow Hayley showed in 4H," said Jarck. "They're like part of the family."

Bella has been with the family for the past five years and is now one of their best producers and Jarck said the family just wants them back.

"If somebody has them and can just drop them back off at our feedlot, that's all we want," said Jarck.

She says Bella has very distinct markings which you can see on the picture to the right. Curly Sue is an all black cow with curly hair.

The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft if you have any information contact them at 765-662-9836.

