Family wants to know who killed 81-year-old Grant County man, injured his adult son

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- Family members are asking the public for help to find the two people responsible for killing an 81-year-old man and injuring his adult son at their home over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said 81-year-old Gene Thompson was killed after answering his door in the 1100 block of South 4th Avenue in Jonesboro just after midnight Sunday morning.

Family members say two black men showed up at the home and asked for someone who didn't live there. When Thompson told them they had the wrong house and went to shut the door, they opened fire.

"I can't put my mind around it," said Thompson's other son, Kent Pavey. "A quiet little town like this - I can't remember when there has been a murder in this town."

Thompson's son, Larry Pavey, 51, was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later released from the hospital.

Family members say Pavey ran to his mother in another room and she called for help.

"If there is someone here that knows who these people are and what their motive was, turn yourself in," said Kent. "An 81-year-old man is dead for no reason."

Police believe the two suspects may have been driving a red or dark extended cab pickup truck.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was in the Jonesboro area around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and may have seen a suspicious vehicle or person to call Jonesboro Police Chief Joel Thomas at 765-674-6963, Grant County Sheriff's Office Detective Lieutenant Shelby Taylor at 765-662-9864 or CrimeStoppers at 765-662-8477.

