Grant Co. Sheriff's Dept. looking for inmate who escaped from work crew Friday afternoon

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to locate an inmate who escaped from a work crew Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's department says Brandon R. Kinder, 33, escaped around 1:30 p.m. while working with a crew in south Marion.

Kinder is described at 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds.

if you know where Kinder is, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS. Callers remain anonymous.

Detective Kyle Beal with the Grant Co. Sheriff's Dept. says Kinder was in jail for drug and theft-related charges. Beal says they do not feel Kinder is a threat at this time.

