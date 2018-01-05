Grant Co. Sheriff's Dept. looking for inmate who escaped from work crew Friday afternoon

Fair
HI: -°
LO: -8°
Brandon R. Kinder, 33, escaped from inmate work crew, according to the Grant Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Brandon Kinder, 33
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to locate an inmate who escaped from a work crew Friday afternoon.
The sheriff's department says Brandon R. Kinder, 33, escaped around 1:30 p.m. while working with a crew in south Marion.
Kinder is described at 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds.
if you know where Kinder is, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS. Callers remain anonymous.
Detective Kyle Beal with the Grant Co. Sheriff's Dept. says Kinder was in jail for drug and theft-related charges. Beal says they do not feel Kinder is a threat at this time.
MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash
Top Trending Videos
The Grant County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to locate an inmate who escaped from a work crew Friday afternoon.
Sunday night snow & freezing rain.
An Indianapolis woman will face four counts of neglect of an animal after one of her dogs was found frozen to death and three others in…
In newly filed court documents, the former operator of a Brown County hotel criticized a former customer who complained to the Attorney…
Indianapolis police and fire officials are looking for four young IPS students who didn't show up to school Friday.