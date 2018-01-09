Marion-Grant County Humane Society trying to fix cat overpopulation

MARION, Ind. -- The humane society in Marion, Indiana is trying to stop cat overpopulation in its city.

The Marion-Grant County Humane Society announced Monday it would begin a trap-neuter-return program (TNR) to try and curb the overpopulation.

After a cat is trapped, they'l be taken to a veterinary clinic where they will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and health checked. The cats will recuperate for a day or two at the vet, then returned to the habitat they were found, where a caregiver will continue to provide food and water, the humane society said on Facebook.

The cat colony will gradually diminish in size as more cats are spayed or neutered.

The humane society is asking for the public to donate live traps. The 32 x 10 x 12 traps are sold at Tractor Supply or Big R and cost about $40. Your donation will qualify for a 501c3 tax deduction. Drop off the traps at 505 S. Miller Ave. in Marion, Indiana.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000

Top Trending Videos