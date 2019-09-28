Menu

Greenwood Parks looking for owner of basketball with special message on it

Posted: 11:59 AM, Sep 28, 2019
Updated: 2019-09-28 11:59:10-04
Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department
The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the owner of a basketball left behind at one of their parks. <i>Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department/Photo Provided</i>
GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department is looking for the owner of a basketball with a special message on it after it was left at a park.

The message was written by a dad to his son and says, "I want you to believe deep in your heart that you are capable of achieving anything you put your mind to, that you will never lose, you either win or learn."

Anyone who may know who the owner of the basketball is asked to contact Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department.

