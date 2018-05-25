Noblesville school shooter detained, 2 critical

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Two people were reported in critical condition Friday morning following an active shooter situation at Noblesville West Middle School.

Police first learned of a reported active shooter situation at the school was issued at 9:06 a.m. Friday. As of 11 a.m., police said the suspected shooter, a male student, had been taken into custody.

Police said two victims, one adult teacher and one juvenile, were believed to have been shot. The adult patient was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, according to an IU Health spokesman. The juvenile patient was reportedly transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

A second student was being treated for an ankle fracture, according to Riverview Health.

There has been a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School w/ at least 1 injury. 1 patient came to Riverview Health and was transferred to Riley Hospital in stable condition.Another student is being treated for an ankle fracture. The parents of both students have been contacted. — Riverview Health (@RiverviewHosp) May 25, 2018

Police say the shooter asked to be excused from the classroom, then returned with two handguns before shooting. He was not injured when taken into custody.

A student who was in the classroom at the time of the incident said the shooter fired 4-6 shots, not at anybody in particular.

"When he walked in, he had this weird look on his face," the student said. "He reached into his right pocket and pulled out a handheld gun. He took about 4-5 shots, not aimed at anyone specifically like he was waving his hand around."

New: Listen to interview from student in classroom at the time of shooting in Noblesville science class @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/ULhzNLPgQk — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) May 25, 2018

A threat was made to Noblesville High School in addition to the shooting at the middle school.

All students were taken to the Noblesville High School. At 11:30 a.m., the principal announced that parents can start picking up students. Parents are being allowed into gym one by one as officials confirm their identities. Once reunited with their parents, students will be allowed to leave the premises.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter



Those families have been notified



Suspect in custody



All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

Noblesville West Middle school has 1,346 students.

Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence released the following statement:

Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 25, 2018

State Supt. of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick issued the following statement about the shooting Friday morning:

“Today an unfortunate shooting at a school has occurred in Indiana. State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick is in contact with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and is actively monitoring the situation. We have confidence in Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer and her team, law enforcement, and first responders. The Department stands ready to provide guidance and support, and we will provide further statements as information unfolds.”

