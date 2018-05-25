Noblesville school shooter detained, 2 critical

Matt McKinney, Jordan Fischer
9:21 AM, May 25, 2018
14 mins ago

One teacher, two others injured in shooting. Shooter is in custody.

Listen to the initial emergency dispatch to an active shooter situation at Noblesville Middle School on May 25, 2018.

Male student in custody following Noblesville West Middle School active shooter situation. Teacher and student hospitalized

Courtesy Alison Roote, Noblesville High School student
Courtesy Alison Roote, Noblesville High School student
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Two people were reported in critical condition Friday morning following an active shooter situation at Noblesville West Middle School.

Police first learned of a reported active shooter situation at the school was issued at 9:06 a.m. Friday. As of 11 a.m., police said the suspected shooter, a male student, had been taken into custody.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

 

Police said two victims, one adult teacher and one juvenile, were believed to have been shot. The adult patient was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, according to an IU Health spokesman. The juvenile patient was reportedly transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

A second student was being treated for an ankle fracture, according to Riverview Health.

Police say the shooter asked to be excused from the classroom, then returned with two handguns before shooting. He was not injured when taken into custody.

A student who was in the classroom at the time of the incident said the shooter fired 4-6 shots, not at anybody in particular. 

"When he walked in, he had this weird look on his face," the student said. "He reached into his right pocket and pulled out a handheld gun. He took about 4-5 shots, not aimed at anyone specifically like he was waving his hand around."

A threat was made to Noblesville High School in addition to the shooting at the middle school. 

RELATED | Secondary threat made to Noblesville High School following active shooter at middle school

Listen to the initial police scanner audio below:

 

All students were taken to the Noblesville High School. At 11:30 a.m., the principal announced that parents can start picking up students. Parents are being allowed into gym one by one as officials confirm their identities. Once reunited with their parents, students will be allowed to leave the premises.

Watch the full press conference from police below:

 

 

Noblesville West Middle school has 1,346 students.

Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence released the following statement:

State Supt. of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick issued the following statement about the shooting Friday morning:

“Today an unfortunate shooting at a school has occurred in Indiana. State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick is in contact with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and is actively monitoring the situation. We have confidence in Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer and her team, law enforcement, and first responders. The Department stands ready to provide guidance and support, and we will provide further statements as information unfolds.”

READ | All responses to Noblesville school shooting

