At least one killed in Hamilton County crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, IND -- At least one person is dead after a crash in Hamilton County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation US 31 will remain closed at 256th Street while crews investigate and clean up the deadly crash.

It is unclear how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash at this time.

This is a breaking new story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

#TrafficAlert: Hamilton Co. - US 31 SB/S OF 266TH ST/ALL LANES CLOSED DUE TO FATAL CRASH pic.twitter.com/m4dGvRDJAH — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) December 29, 2017

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos