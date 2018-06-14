Carmel car dealer presents Jason Seaman with car, will donate $25 from every sale to Ella Whistler

Katie Cox
7:18 PM, Jun 13, 2018
6:49 AM, Jun 14, 2018

A car dealership in Carmel recognized Jason Seaman's heroic efforts by presenting him with a free car on Wednesday.  Seaman is credited with stopping a 13-year-old school shooter in his science classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25. Seaman was shot three times during the incident, but the bullets missed any vital organs and he was released from the hospital the next day.

CARMEL, Ind. -- A car dealership in Carmel recognized Jason Seaman's heroic efforts by presenting him with a free car on Wednesday. 

Seaman is credited with stopping a 13-year-old school shooter in his science classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25. Seaman was shot three times during the incident, but the bullets missed any vital organs and he was released from the hospital the next day.  

One of his students, Ella Whistler, 13, was shot seven times and remains in the hospital, recovering. 

In recognition of Seaman's heroic actions and to show appreciation for his bravery, the Ed Napleton Auto Group presented Seaman with a new 2018 Hyundai Elantra at the Napleton Hyundai of Carmel. 

"The Ed Napleton Automotive Group is honored to recognize the heroic efforts of Mr. Jason Seaman, the Noblesville West Middle School science teacher who stopped a shooter in his classroom and took three bullets on May 25."

You can watch the presentation below. 

The auto group is also working to support the family of Ella Whistler. The Napleton family announced they will be donating $25 per each car sold from all four of their Indianapolis area dealerships between Memorial Day and Father's Day. 

