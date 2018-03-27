Carmel-Clay School Board approves "no fraternization" to prevent employees dating bosses

Cloudy
The Carmel-Clay School Board approved a measure that would prevent certain employees from becoming romantically involved with their co-workers. The bill prevents employees from dating their bosses and prohibits any other relationship that could create a possible conflict of interest at work. The district has not said what motivated the plan but the newly implemented measure comes just two months after Superintendent Nicholas Wahl and HR Director Corrine Middleton resigned following several months of paid administrative leave.
READ | Carmel-Clay Schools' HR Director resigns | Carmel-Clay Schools' Superintendent resigns
The district has never explained why the two were placed on administrative leave other than it was so they could "review the leadership of the district."
