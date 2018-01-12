Carmel Clay Schools superintendent resigns effective immediately

CARMEL, Ind. -- Carmel Clay Schools' superintendent has resigned after being placed on administrative leave back in October.

Nicholas Wahl served as superintendent for the district for more than four years and took over as the chief administrator in August 2013.

According to a release sent out by Carmel Clay Schools Wahl was under contract to serve as superintendent through June 30, 2022.

"The Board has concluded that a change in leadership is in the best interest of the school corporation," according to a release sent out Friday evening. "The Board believes that Dr. Wahl's approach and leadership style are not consistent with the Board's vision."

The board has agreed to accept his resignation under the agreement that he will receive his salary and partial benefits through June 30, 2018.

The school board will begin their search for a new superintendent immediately and hopes to have someone in place by July 1, 2018.

You can read the full statement from Carmel Clay Schools below.

Indiana law provides public employees with certain privacy rights regarding their employment relationship. For that reason, public agencies may conduct executive sessions to evaluate job performance. Consistent with Indiana law, the Board will not comment publicly on personnel matters. At the present time, Dr. Wahl is under contract to serve as superintendent through June 30, 2022. The Board and Dr. Wahl have entered into a resignation agreement under which he will receive his contract salary and partial benefits through June 30, 2018. He will not receive the deferred portion of the incentive compensation that was awarded for prior contract years nor will there be an incentive compensation award for the 2017-18 contract year. The Board anticipates beginning a search for a new superintendent immediately with the intent of having that person in place by July 1, 2018.

