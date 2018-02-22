Carmel High School spreads kindness with positive note on every locker

CARMEL, Ind. -- After a difficult week at Carmel High School, students arrived Thursday morning to some positivity. 

A group of students put a positive note on every student's locker, offering them encouragement.

The notes say things like "You are loved!", "You don't need a reason to help people!" and "Be the type of person you want to meet!"

According to Carmel Clay Schools, there are more than 5,100 notes across the school. 

The positivity comes at a good time, as two students were arrested this week in connection with threats made toward students and staff at the school. 

