Carmel High School spreads kindness with positive note on every locker

CARMEL, Ind. -- After a difficult week at Carmel High School, students arrived Thursday morning to some positivity.
A group of students put a positive note on every student's locker, offering them encouragement.
The notes say things like "You are loved!", "You don't need a reason to help people!" and "Be the type of person you want to meet!"
According to Carmel Clay Schools, there are more than 5,100 notes across the school.
A group of CHS students spread a lot of kindness yesterday...5,100+ positive notes on EVERY student’s locker! We are so proud to have such caring students and staff! Our school community is simply the best! pic.twitter.com/YnFZudEenK