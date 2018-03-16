Carmel named No. 1 place to launch a career

CARMEL, Ind. -- Looking for a new career? Carmel, Indiana may be the place for you.

Money Magazine recently named Carmel the No. 1 place to launch a career, ahead of 2,400 other cities in the United States.

The magazine took into account the following factors:

Cost of living

Amenity counts (such as bars, restaurants, and other attractions

Commute time

Job growth

Economic opportunity

Unemployment rates

Carmel's projected job growth from 2016-2021 is 11.6 percent, according to Moody's Analytics. Click here for more information on the ranking.

The list of top 10 cities for launching a new career is below:

Carmel, Indiana Allen, Texas Brentwood, Tennessee Olive Branch, Mississippi Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Lone Tree, Colorado St. Peters, Missouri Orem, Utah Dickinson, North Dakota Fayetteville, Arkansas

