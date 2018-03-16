Carmel named No. 1 place to launch a career

Matt McKinney
8:48 AM, Mar 16, 2018
8:48 AM, Mar 16, 2018
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARMEL, Ind. -- Looking for a new career? Carmel, Indiana may be the place for you.

Money Magazine recently named Carmel the No. 1 place to launch a career, ahead of 2,400 other cities in the United States. 

The magazine took into account the following factors:

  • Cost of living
  • Amenity counts (such as bars, restaurants, and other attractions
  • Commute time
  • Job growth
  • Economic opportunity
  • Unemployment rates

Carmel's projected job growth from 2016-2021 is 11.6 percent, according to Moody's Analytics. Click here for more information on the ranking.

The list of top 10 cities for launching a new career is below:

  1. Carmel, Indiana
  2. Allen, Texas
  3. Brentwood, Tennessee
  4. Olive Branch, Mississippi
  5. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
  6. Lone Tree, Colorado
  7. St. Peters, Missouri
  8. Orem, Utah
  9. Dickinson, North Dakota
  10. Fayetteville, Arkansas

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News
Hamilton County News