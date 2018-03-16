Carmel named No. 1 place to launch a career

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 33°
CARMEL, Ind. -- Looking for a new career? Carmel, Indiana may be the place for you.
Money Magazine recently named Carmel the No. 1 place to launch a career, ahead of 2,400 other cities in the United States.
The magazine took into account the following factors:
Carmel's projected job growth from 2016-2021 is 11.6 percent, according to Moody's Analytics. Click here for more information on the ranking.
The list of top 10 cities for launching a new career is below:
MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting
Top Trending Videos
Carmel native Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis was killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq on Thursday, his family confirmed to RTV 6.
A fundraiser that will benefit the family of Deputy Jacob Pickett will take place Saturday, March 17, at the Pet Valu store in Zionsville.
There's the potential for freezing rain overnight into Saturday
As potholes continue to cause headaches for Central Indiana drivers, some have asked why the lottery money can’t be used to fix…
Two Indianapolis teenagers were convicted Friday in connection with a violent, hours-long crime spree that left one person dead and four…
Looking for a new career? Carmel, Indiana may be the place for you.
The mother of Cathedral High School graduate who died while studying abroad in last November has a warning for parents of children…
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 43-year-old man from the southern edge of the county.
A woman's wallet was stolen in mere seconds while she was filling up her gas tank Friday morning in Fishers, Indiana.
One of Indiana’s fastest growing cities will soon harken back to its rural roots – farming.