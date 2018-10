CARMEL, Ind. -- In an incredible stroke of bad luck, one person's vehicle was destroyed Wednesday morning when a chainsaw started a vehicle fire in Carmel, Indiana.

At about 7 a.m., a chainsaw fell off a truck while the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 146th Street. A vehicle behind the truck struck the chainsaw, police say.

The chainsaw got stuck under the second vehicle and started a fire, destroying the vehicle.

Nobody was injured, and the truck that lost the chainsaw returned to the scene.

146th Street was closed for about an hour, but it has re-opened.

