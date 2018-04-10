Construction work on Monon expansion in Carmel begins

CARMEL, Ind. -- Construction has begun on a $30 million project to expand the Monon Trail in Carmel.

The expansion will transform the area through the heart of Midtown and the Arts & Design District from a single-lane trail into multi-faceted public areas with green spaces, gathering places, plazas, amenity zones and additional lanes dedicated to pedestrians, bicyclists and two one-way lanes for vehicular traffic.

Construction has already begun on the intersections of the new Monon Blvd and 1st, 2nd and 4th streets - the area the city says is the most congested section of the Monon Greenway right now.

Other phases of the project will be done throughout the spring and summer. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“This investment in the heart of our Midtown area has already resulted in millions of dollars in private investment from companies wanting to be part of Carmel’s new ‘beach-front’ property,” said Mayor Jim Brainard. “Our Monon expansion will help alleviate congestion on the greenway, provide better options for a variety of family activities and with new corporate investments, keep our local property tax levels among the lowest in the state of Indiana.”

MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine | Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend

Top Trending Videos