Fallen Noblesville Marine honored during Carmel marathon

Corporal Dante Whitworth died in Iraq in 2009. A group called Flags 4 Fallen carries American flags at marathons and races all over the country in honor of fallen Americans
CARMEL, Ind. -- A fallen Marine from Noblesville was honored during Saturday's Carmel marathon.
Corporal Dante Whitworth died in Iraq in 2009.
Letty Marino, who is retired from the US Navy, carried an American flag as she ran the marathon in Corporal Whitworth's honor.
At the end of the race Marino presented the flag to Carla Whitworth, Dante's mother. Watch that moment below:
Marino, who is from Virginia, was representing the group "Flags 4 Fallen".
"Flags for Fallen" is based in Indiana, but representatives carry flags at races all over the country in honor of fallen Americans.
